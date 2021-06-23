U.S. Army Lt. Col. John R. Abella, commander, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, renders honors during the pass in review of the 16th Sustainment Brigade during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Col. Scott B. Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6713151 VIRIN: 210623-A-PB921-0124 Resolution: 6760x4480 Size: 20.05 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.