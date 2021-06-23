Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 17 of 23]

    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. John R. Abella, commander, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, renders honors during the pass in review of the 16th Sustainment Brigade during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Col. Scott B. Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 08:11
    Photo ID: 6713151
    VIRIN: 210623-A-PB921-0124
    Resolution: 6760x4480
    Size: 20.05 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC-TSAE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT