16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Efrain A. Garcia Colon, commander of troops, renders honors during the pass in review of the 16th Sustainment Brigade during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Col. Scott B. Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 08:11
|Photo ID:
|6713149
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-PB921-0119
|Resolution:
|5569x3221
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
