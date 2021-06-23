16th Sustainment Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Scott B. Kindberg, 16th Sustainment Brigade outgoing commander delivers his remarks during a change of command ceremony June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

