U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, commander of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command delivers his remarks during the 16th Sustainment Brigade change of command ceremony, June 23, 2021 at Baumholder, Germany. Col. Angel R. Estrada assumed command of the unit from Col. Scott B. Kindberg (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|06.23.2021
|06.29.2021 08:11
|6713146
|210623-A-PB921-0100
|1968x2262
|2.91 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|2
|0
