    EFMP: Stepping it up [Image 3 of 3]

    EFMP: Stepping it up

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    EFMP Medical and EFMP Family Support assist military members with special educational and medical needs.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 05:05
    Photo ID: 6712980
    VIRIN: 210608-F-LO621-1001
    Resolution: 1523x248
    Size: 142.66 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Ramstein Air Base

    86th Airlift Wing
    AFRC
    Airman
    86 AW
    EFMP
    Family Needs Assessment

