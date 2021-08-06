Jaimee Summers, EFMP Medical special needs coordinator, left, discusses non-medical support with Marcia James, Airman & Family Readiness Center family support coordinator, right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2021. More than 2,000 families are enrolled in EFMP here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6712977
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-LO621-1010
|Resolution:
|1600x1066
|Size:
|166.28 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMP: Stepping it up [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT