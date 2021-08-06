Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP: Stepping it up [Image 2 of 3]

    EFMP: Stepping it up

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Jaimee Summers, EFMP Medical special needs coordinator, left, discusses non-medical support with Marcia James, Airman & Family Readiness Center family support coordinator, right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2021. More than 2,000 families are enrolled in EFMP here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

