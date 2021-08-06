EFMP: Stepping it up

Marcia James, Airman & Family Readiness Center family support coordinator, left, organizes events for Exceptional Family Member Program Members at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 8, 2021. Family support coordinators are available at every major Air Force installation to assist Airmen, Guardians and EFMP families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

