INDIAN OCEAN (June 20, 2021) – A FA-18E conducts a night take off onboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6712924
|VIRIN:
|210620-N-BT835-1070
|Resolution:
|5381x3027
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS RONALD REAGAN conducts night flight operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
