USS RONALD REAGAN conducts night flight operations in the Indian Ocean

INDIAN OCEAN (June 20, 2021) – A FA-18E conducts a night take off onboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)

