    USS RONALD REAGAN conducts night flight operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 3 of 3]

    USS RONALD REAGAN conducts night flight operations in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    INDIAN OCEAN (June 20, 2021) – A FA-18E conducts a night take off onboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:16
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    REAGAN
    CTF70
    CVW5
    CVN76
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

