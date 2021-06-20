INDIAN OCEAN (June 20, 2021) – An FA-18E from VFA-195 conducts a night landing onboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 03:16
|Photo ID:
|6712922
|VIRIN:
|210620-N-BT835-1003
|Resolution:
|6092x3427
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS RONALD REAGAN conducts night flight operations in the Indian Ocean [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT