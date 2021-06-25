Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride

Members of the Pride Parade, composed of various LGBTQ+ community members and supporters across Misawa Air Base, Japan, wave to onlookers, June 26, 2021. Active participation in Pride events and celebrations is a way for the Air Force and Department of Defense to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion among service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

Date Taken: 06.25.2021
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP