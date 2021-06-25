Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride [Image 5 of 5]

    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Pride Parade, composed of various LGBTQ+ community members and supporters across Misawa Air Base, Japan, wave to onlookers, June 26, 2021. Active participation in Pride events and celebrations is a way for the Air Force and Department of Defense to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion among service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6712921
    VIRIN: 210626-F-VM471-0005
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 384.96 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    Pride Parade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT