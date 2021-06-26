Members of the Pride Parade throw candy to families and onlookers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. Until the “Don’t ask, Don’t tell Repeal Act” was implemented on September 20, 2011, members of the LGBTQ+ community were not allowed to serve openly in the United States military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6712920 VIRIN: 210626-F-VM471-0004 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 426.04 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.