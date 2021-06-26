Members of the Pride Parade wave to onlookers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. “Pride” was the central theme of the LGBTQ+ movement, in an effort to counter pervious intolerance and disrespect that led to members of the LGBTQ+ community feeling ashamed or outcast for being who they are. Claiming Pride is a way to remove those feelings and stigmas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6712919 VIRIN: 210626-F-VM471-0003 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 341.56 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.