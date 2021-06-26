Members of the Pride Parade wave to onlookers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. “Pride” was the central theme of the LGBTQ+ movement, in an effort to counter pervious intolerance and disrespect that led to members of the LGBTQ+ community feeling ashamed or outcast for being who they are. Claiming Pride is a way to remove those feelings and stigmas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)
Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
