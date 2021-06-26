Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride

Members of the Pride Parade form up in preparation to launch at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. Pride month is celebrated every June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots which occurred June 28, 1969. The riots were one of many catalyst for the first Pride demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

