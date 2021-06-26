Senior Master Sgt. Paul McArdle, Pride Parade organizer, gives a safety brief before the Pride Parade starts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. Team Misawa celebrated Pride Month throughout June with several events including a 5K Color Run and a panel discussion to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)
Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride
