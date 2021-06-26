Senior Master Sgt. Paul McArdle, Pride Parade organizer, gives a safety brief before the Pride Parade starts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2021. Team Misawa celebrated Pride Month throughout June with several events including a 5K Color Run and a panel discussion to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:01 Photo ID: 6712917 VIRIN: 210626-F-VM471-0001 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 578.41 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Air Base Proud of Pride [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.