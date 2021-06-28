Air National Guard Airmen and Marine Forces Reserve Marines work together as they build new cabins during Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 at the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s STEM Center For Excellence at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii, June 28th, 2021. IRT Civil Engineer squadrons are constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021, and rotating Force Support Squadrons will be providing three meals a day for the duration. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021