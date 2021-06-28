Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 [Image 7 of 15]

    Camp Paumalu IRT 2021

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    Innovative Readiness Training

    Staff Sergeant Jared Campbell, 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is seen in the mirror as he delivers trusses for installation on a cabin being built during Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 at the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s STEM Center For Excellence at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii, June 28th, 2021. IRT Civil Engineer squadrons are constructing new cabins, demolishing old structures, and beautifying Camp Paumalu from May through August 2021, and rotating Force Support Squadrons will be providing three meals a day for the duration. Innovative Readiness Training builds mutually beneficial civil-military partnerships between US communities and the Department of Defense, providing high quality, mission-essential training for Active, Guard, and Reserve support personnel and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt James Michaels)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 00:16
    Photo ID: 6712796
    VIRIN: 210628-Z-AI276-1018
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 12.72 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Paumalu IRT 2021 [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CampPaumaluIRT2021 #hawaii #airnationalguard #innovativereadinesstraining

