Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown [Image 3 of 5]

    LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign william ash 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Alexandra N. Hardin, from Prescott Valley, Ariz., speaks during the LGBT Pride Capstone event aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:23
    Photo ID: 6712734
    VIRIN: 210626-N-WA994-688
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown [Image 5 of 5], by ENS william ash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors and Marines Join to Celebrate LGBT Pride Month
    LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown
    LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown
    Retail Services Specialist Third Class Dandre Moore Strikes a Rate at Sea
    LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics Specialist
    USS Germantown
    LGBT
    LGBT Pride Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT