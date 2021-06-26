LGBT Pride Month Celebration Aboard USS Germantown

Philippine Sea (Jun. 24, 2021) Logistics Specialist Seaman Alexandra N. Hardin, from Prescott Valley, Ariz., speaks during the LGBT Pride Capstone event aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

