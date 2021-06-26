SRI LANKA (June 26, 2021) — A sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy interacts with and observes the pilots and crew aboard a P-8A Poseidon attached to the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron 10, during a mission flight in support of a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. The "Red Lancers" are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6712716 VIRIN: 200626-N-XE158-0024 Resolution: 2173x1552 Size: 1.42 MB Location: LK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol Squadron 10 participates in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) maritime exercise hosted by Sri Lanka. [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.