2nd lt. Samirah Furman and Chief Master Sgt. Angie Green of Joint Task Force 17 works at their station at the CSN Cheyenne campus, Wednesday, Jun. 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6712554
|VIRIN:
|210623-Z-KL044-103
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|913.94 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN
LEAVE A COMMENT