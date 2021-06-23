Sgt. Nichole Gunther of Joint Task Force 17 pulls out a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for a patient at the CSN Cheyenne campus, Wednesday, Jun. 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 17:39
|Photo ID:
|6712553
|VIRIN:
|210623-Z-KL044-101
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|905.74 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN
