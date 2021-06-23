Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN [Image 1 of 3]

    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Spc. Austin Czarnecki of Joint Task Force 17 administers the Jansen vaccine to a patient at the CSN Cheyenne campus, Wednesday, Jun. 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6712552
    VIRIN: 210623-Z-KL044-100
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN
    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN
    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada guard opens vaccination site at CSN

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT