Army Sexually Transmitted Infection rates have been increasing over the past several years. Soldiers with questions about protective measures like condoms, testing, or treatment, are encouraged to contact their medical provider or local installation Army Public Health Nurse. These Army resources are there to help you. (Army Public Health Center illustration)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6712323
|VIRIN:
|210609-O-KQ948-839
|Resolution:
|1715x910
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID ‘Stay Safe’ principle also works for responsible sex, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COVID ‘Stay Safe’ principle also works for responsible sex
LEAVE A COMMENT