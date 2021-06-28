Not just April

Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas hosts a Denim Day event talking about the signification of the day and how It's important to always help and support survives on Jun, 28. 2021. Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This day of action and awareness is an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

