    Not just April [Image 6 of 7]

    Not just April

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas hosts a Denim Day event talking about the signification of the day and how It's important to always help and support survives on Jun, 28. 2021. Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This day of action and awareness is an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Phaff)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not just April [Image 7 of 7], by A1C David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    awareness
    survivor
    Laughlin
    Denim Day
    Not just April

