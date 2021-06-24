Mount Susitna and the Anchorage bowl is seen through the clouds from the Nike Site Summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. Nike Site Summit is a former U.S. Army Nike Hercules missile installation that sits atop Mount Gordon Lyon, east of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 13:30
|Photo ID:
|6711980
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-SI716-1122
|Resolution:
|6032x4309
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
