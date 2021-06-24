A Nike Site Summit Missile Launch and Storage area as seen through a broken chain link fence, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. Nike Site Summit is a former U.S. Army Nike Hercules missile installation that sits atop Mount Gordon Lyon, east of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:31 Photo ID: 6711978 VIRIN: 210624-F-SI716-1107 Resolution: 4912x6877 Size: 4.36 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nike Site Summit [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.