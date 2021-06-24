Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nike Site Summit

    Nike Site Summit

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A Nike Site Summit Missile Launch and Storage area, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. Nike Site Summit is a former U.S. Army Nike Hercules missile installation that sits atop Mount Gordon Lyon, east of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

