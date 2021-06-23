SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 23, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Van Horn, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) watches a tug boat approach as the ship pulls into port in Souda Bay, Greece, June 23, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 06:30 Photo ID: 6711391 VIRIN: 210623-N-UN585-1143 Resolution: 4243x2829 Size: 502.93 KB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210623-N-UN585-1143 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.