    210623-N-UN585-1105

    GREECE

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) raise a jackstaff as the ship pulls into port in Souda Bay, Greece, June 23, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    Souda Bay
    line handling
    sea and anchor detail
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross

