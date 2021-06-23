210623-N-UN585-1012

SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 23, 2021) Religious Program Specialist Seaman Devyn Randall, left, and Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Taylor Holtz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), whip a line as the ship enters port in Souda Bay, Greece, June 23, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

