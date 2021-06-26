PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) class. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 05:38 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, Sailors participate in Tactical Casualty Combat Care class. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS