Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors participate in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care class [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors participate in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care class

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 26, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark Almazan, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participates in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) class. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Walter Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 05:38
    Photo ID: 6711346
    VIRIN: 210626-N-NJ919-1135
    Resolution: 3221x4831
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care class [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in a Tactical Casualty Combat Care class
    Sailors participate in Tactical Casualty Combat Care class.
    Sailors particpate in

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    31st MEU
    TCCC
    T triple C
    bluegreenteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT