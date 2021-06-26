ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Leondrei Floresca aims at his target during an M4 rifle qualification course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 03:29 Photo ID: 6711284 VIRIN: 210626-N-GW139-1485 Resolution: 3703x2645 Size: 264.76 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams M4 rifle qualification [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.