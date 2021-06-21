Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Port Operations

    CFAO Port Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 26, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations personnel prepare fenders for removal from the water at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility Jun. 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6711235
    VIRIN: 210621-N-QY759-0005
    Resolution: 6915x4615
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Port Operations, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port Operations
    Japan
    Okinawa
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT