CFAO Port Operations

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jun. 26, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations personnel prepare fenders for removal from the water at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility Jun. 26, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Firmansyah Pradipta)
06.21.2021
06.28.2021
|6711235
|210621-N-QY759-0005
|6915x4615
|2.09 MB
|Location:
OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
