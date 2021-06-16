Leadership from 3rd MLG visits Combat Logistics Company 36

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Nicholas Munoz (left), a Marine Corps Intergrated Maintence Management System clerk, demos a Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer to the command of 3d Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG) aboard Marines Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 16, 2021. Leadership from 3rd MLG visted the air station to observe the progress of the flight line area landfill project being constructed by the 9th Engineering Support Battallion and Naval Construction Battalion and to receive feedback from Marines and Sailors on base. The landfill project continues to ensure the safety of the aquatic ecosystem of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP