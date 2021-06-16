Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership from 3rd MLG visits Combat Logistics Company 36 [Image 2 of 9]

    Leadership from 3rd MLG visits Combat Logistics Company 36

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Nicholas Munoz (left), a Marine Corps Intergrated Maintence Management System clerk, receives a coin from Sgt. Maj. Rodger Newcomb, Sergeant Major of 3d Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG) aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 16, 2021. Leadership from 3rd MLG visted the air station to observe the progress of the flight line area landfill project being constructed by the 9th Engineering Support Battallion and Naval Construction Battalion and to receive feedback from Marines and Sailors on base. The landfill project continues to ensure the safety of the aquatic ecosystem of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    3rd MLG
    CLC-36

