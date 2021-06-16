Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA 232 lands on Andersen [Image 4 of 7]

    VMFA 232 lands on Andersen

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, park on an apron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 16, 2021. VMFA 232 crew flew to Andersen as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which is designed to increase operational readiness, improve interoperability and meet training requirements (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 23:23
    Photo ID: 6711120
    VIRIN: 210616-F-SP573-1105
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA 232 lands on Andersen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    USMC
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    VMFA 232

