U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, park on an apron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 16, 2021. VMFA 232 crew flew to Andersen as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which is designed to increase operational readiness, improve interoperability and meet training requirements (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 23:23
|Photo ID:
|6711120
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-SP573-1105
|Resolution:
|7360x3745
|Size:
|10.94 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA 232 lands on Andersen [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
