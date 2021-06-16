VMFA 232 lands on Andersen

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornets assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, fly in a four-man formation over Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 16, 2021. VMFA 232 crew flew to Andersen as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program, which is designed to increase operational readiness, improve interoperability and meet training requirements (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

