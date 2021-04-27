U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo transport missions with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, April 27, 2021. Air Force C-17s and other mobility aircraft around the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are assisting with the safe and orderly drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 14:42 Photo ID: 6710933 VIRIN: 210427-F-DA103-0046 Resolution: 288x191 Size: 18.67 KB Location: AF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.