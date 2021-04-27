Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 1 of 2]

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    AFGHANISTAN

    04.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conduct cargo transport missions with a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, April 27, 2021. Air Force C-17s and other mobility aircraft around the U.S. Air Forces Central theater are assisting with the safe and orderly drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Harnden)

