Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 908th AW's traditional FOD walk looked, felt different [Image 1 of 2]

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Commander of the 908th Airlift Wing, Col. Craig Drescher, walks the flightline, June 27, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. He was scanning the flightline for foreign object and debris because the 908th AW has a tradition of performing a FOD walk every Sunday together. (U. S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

