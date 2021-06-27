29th Military Police Co. Conducts Active Shooter Training

A U.S. Soldier applies a tourniquet for active shooter training during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, on June 27, 2021. Allies and partners take part in KFOR 29 training in order to increase interoperability and prepare the unit for peace support, stability and contingency operations in Kosovo in support of civil authorities. NATO has been leading the international peacekeeping force in Kosovo since June 1999 to ensure a secure, stable and multi-ethnic Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Best)

Date Taken: 06.27.2021
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE