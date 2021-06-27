Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Military Police Co. Conducts Active Shooter Training [Image 5 of 6]

    29th Military Police Co. Conducts Active Shooter Training

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Best 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Soldiers carries out a casualty for active shooter training during KFOR 29 at Hohenfels Training Area, on June 27, 2021. Allies and partners take part in KFOR 29 training in order to increase interoperability and prepare the unit for peace support, stability and contingency operations in Kosovo in support of civil authorities. NATO has been leading the international peacekeeping force in Kosovo since June 1999 to ensure a secure, stable and multi-ethnic Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Best)

    KFOR
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyeuraf

