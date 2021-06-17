Kosovo Police Demonstrate Capabilities

Members of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force watched a field exercise by the Kosovo Police that demonstrated the capabilities of the Special Operative Unit, Explosive Material Treatment Unit, K9 Dog Unit, Police Cadets, and the Directorate of Health Services on June 17, 2021. KFOR is committed to working alongside the Kosovo Police for the stability and safety of Kosovo. (US Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

