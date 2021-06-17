Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Police Demonstrate Capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

    Kosovo Police Demonstrate Capabilities

    KOSOVO

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Members of Regional Command East, Kosovo Force watched a field exercise by the Kosovo Police that demonstrated the capabilities of the Special Operative Unit, Explosive Material Treatment Unit, K9 Dog Unit, Police Cadets, and the Directorate of Health Services on June 17, 2021. KFOR is committed to working alongside the Kosovo Police for the stability and safety of Kosovo. (US Army National Guard Photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

    KFOR
    Kosovo Police
    RC-E
    Training

