U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Joshua Stacy, assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, makes a "Ranger cookie" with his meal-ready-to-eat for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member Sgt. 1st Class Hiroto Chinjyu June 26, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2