U.S. Army Soldier 1st Lt. Joshua Stacy, assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, makes a "Ranger cookie" with his meal-ready-to-eat for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member Sgt. 1st Class Hiroto Chinjyu June 26, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 03:45
|Photo ID:
|6710697
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-IP537-005
|Resolution:
|5680x3787
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT