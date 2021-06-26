Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, instruct Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members on Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises by demonstrating room clearing June 26, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

