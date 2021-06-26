Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2

U.S. Army Soldier Spc. Parker Staton, a medic assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member Pvt. Yua Shirataki discuss field medical equipment similarities June 26, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

