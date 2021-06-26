Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2

    JAPAN

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Summer Keiser 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member Sgt. 1st Class Satoshi Suzuki translates questions from U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, June 26, 2021, on Aibano Training Area, Japan, during bilateral training as part of exercise Orient Shield 21-2. Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF bilateral field training exercise being executed at various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations.

    This work, Black Lions demonstrate Military Operations in Urban Terrain exercises during Orient Shield 21-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Summer Keiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Pacific
    Camp Fuji
    Orient Shield
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Forces Japan

