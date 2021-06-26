ARCTIC OCEAN (June 26, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) fires a Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise, June 26, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 02:55 Photo ID: 6710686 VIRIN: 210626-N-CJ510-0091 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 538.51 KB Location: ARCTIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.