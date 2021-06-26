An aircrew operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training June 26, 2021, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6710663 VIRIN: 210626-A-OK556-770 Resolution: 1352x1014 Size: 216.01 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.