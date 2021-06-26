Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 23]

    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training June 26, 2021, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 00:58
    Photo ID: 6710650
    VIRIN: 210626-A-OK556-195
    Resolution: 1323x992
    Size: 218.52 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy
    89B Ammunition Supply Course students build sling-loading skills at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT